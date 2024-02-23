RIL, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech among 10 Nifty 50 stocks that hit fresh record highs today
Nifty 50 closes flat after hitting a new high at 22,297 points. The short-term outlook remains positive with resistance at 22,400. 10 out of the 50 constituents of the index achieved new record highs. In terms of sector-specific performance, Nifty Media jumped by 1.36%.
Continuing its bullish trajectory for the fifth consecutive trading session, the Nifty 50 surged to yet another all-time high, reaching 22,297 points in today's trading. Despite the opening session being higher, the index finished the trade flat at 22,212 amid profit booking.
