RIL, ONGC, Oil India to BPCL — why oil stocks will be in focus today3 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 09:25 AM IST
- Stocks in focus: GoI has reduced windfall tax on diesel exports from ₹10.50 per litre to ₹8 per litre
Stocks in focus: Oil stocks are expected to trend today when the market opens for Friday deals. Reason behind this is Government of India (GoI) further reducing the windfall tax on exports of locally produced oil and diesel. This is expected to boost oil refining margins of the oil producing companies that are in oil export business. So, oil stocks like Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited or HPCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited or BPCL, etc. are expected to reamin in focus during Friday morning deals.