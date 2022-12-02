RIL, ONGC, Oil India to BPCL — why oil stocks will be in focus today

Speaking on the reason for oil stocks being in focus today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, 'The GoI has further reduced the windfall tax on oil exports of domestically produced oil and diesel. This is going to help oil exporting companies to improve their refining margins, leading to better quarterly numbers in coming quarters. Apart from this, crude oil prices have already cooled down in recent sessions. So, market is expecting better quarterly numbers from oil exporting companies in near quarters."