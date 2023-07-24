Reliance share price expected to open 3-4% lower on Q1 results1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Reliance share price: RIL stock is expected to gap down by 3-4% at open after Q1 results release. Open interest rose 137% and bearish sentiment indicated by falling price and put sellers.
The stock of RIL could gap down by 3-4% at the open, with the GDR having fallen almost 6% to $62.7 post the results Friday. RIL Q1 results were released post market hours on Friday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×