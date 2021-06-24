Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be holding its most-anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in which Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to announce major developments and deals by the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate.

Analysts expect announcement over dividend declaration and bonus to also come in this AGM as it is long expected from last few AGMs. Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capital Via Global Research Limited said that since Reliance likes to keep market price of its shares around 1,000, we might get to see 1:1 bonus announcement.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell over 1% on Thursday as investors await the annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for later today. The stock was trading at around ₹2,173 per share on the BSE.

''JioBook is another attraction which might lure investor’s attraction as low-cost laptops. Specific announcements are expected on the progress of Saudi Aramco deal in O2C business as well as Future Retail merger in the retail space,'' said Garg.

In today's meet, RIL is likely to announce about kickstarting 5G services which might begin in late 2021. Moreover, 5G phones are likely to be revealed in the AGM which might be another interesting development to watch out for.

RIL’s AGM has historically been a keenly watched event given that it is one of the top three companies by market capitalisation in India, has a large free float and a large public shareholding.

So far in 2021, RIL stock has rallied 12% and in the last 12 months, it has witnessed a jump of over 34%.

