RIL Q1 Results: GDRs in London Stock Exchange down 6% post Q1 report1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) witnessed dip in net profit and revenue owing to the subdued growth in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) released their Q1 results on Friday reporting a 10.8% (YoY) decline in their net profits which dropped to ₹16,011 from ₹17,955 crore in the corresponding period last year. Post the announcement of Q1 results, the global depository receipts (GDRs) of RIL dipped by over 6% in London Stock Exchange trading.
