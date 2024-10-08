RIL Q2 Update: Reliance Industries to declare July-Sept quarter results on THIS date; details here

Reliance Industries Board will convene on October 14 to consider the financial results for the quarter ending September 2024. The company had reported a 2% YoY EBITDA growth to 42,748 crore in the June 2024 quarter although its net profit had declined 5% to 15,138 crore.

RIL Q2 Update: Reliance Industries to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 14.
RIL Q2 Update: Reliance Industries to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 14.

The Board of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to meet on October 14 to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ending September 2024.

“Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024,” the company said in an exchange filing.

A presentation on the company's financial results will be given to analysts and the media on the same day following the meeting. “A presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, shall be made on the same day after the meeting,” the company added.

RIL Q1 results

Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL reported a 5 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to 15,138 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024, compared to 16,011 crore in the same period last year.

Operating revenue grew by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2.36 lakh crore during the reporting period.

The profit fell significantly short of analysts' expectations of around 16,341 crore, although revenue met forecasts.

The significant increase in revenues was driven by the O2C segment, boosted by higher oil and product prices, along with robust volume growth in the oil and gas segment. Additionally, consistent growth in consumer businesses also played a role in the revenue rise.

The consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter grew by 2 per cent YoY to 42,748 crore, while EBITDA margins slipped 150 basis points YoY to 16.6 per cent.

RIL Stock Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Industries emerged among the top Sensex performers on Tuesday, October 8. The stock settled 2 per cent higher at 2,796.05 on the BSE. 

The stock of India's biggest company by market capitalisation had hit a 52-week high of 3,217.90 on July 8, 2024, and a 52-week low of 2,221.05 on October 26, 2024.

The stock has lost 4.45 per cent in the last one month, while it is up 8 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

 

