RIL Q3 earnings: What should investors do after a decent third quarter?

After RIL's Q3 report card, Abhijeet Bora, DVP, Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) Q3FY23 consolidated EBITDA at Rs35,247 crore (up 18.7% y-o-y; up 12.9% q-o-q) was broadly in-line with our estimate of Rs34,930 crore as strong performance from retail/Jio was largely offset by a miss in standalone EBITDA. Retail EBITDA grew by 9% q-o-q to Rs4,657 crore led margin improvement of 32 bps q-o-q to 7.7% (above estimate of 7.4%) supported by favourable mix and operating leverage offsetting muted revenue growth of 4.2% q-o-q to Rs60,096 crore."