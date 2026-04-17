Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details

Reliance Q4 results date: Reliance Industries will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-26 (FY26) next week on Friday, 24 April. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm's board will also consider dividend payout, it announced via an exchange filing on 17 April.
Reliance Industries said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026; and ii. recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.”
Reliance Industries is India's biggest firm by market capitalisation. It closed Friday's trading session with a valuation of ₹18,47,317 crore.
The Q4 earnings season kicked off last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its results on 9 April.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)