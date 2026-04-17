Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details

Reliance Q4 results date: Reliance Industries will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-26 (FY26) next week on Friday, 24 April. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm's board will also consider dividend payout.

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Apr 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details
Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details

Reliance Q4 results date: Reliance Industries will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-26 (FY26) next week on Friday, 24 April. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm's board will also consider dividend payout, it announced via an exchange filing on 17 April.

Reliance Industries said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026; and ii. recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.”

Reliance Industries is India's biggest firm by market capitalisation. It closed Friday's trading session with a valuation of 18,47,317 crore.

The Q4 earnings season kicked off last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its results on 9 April.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

Mukesh AmbaniReliance IndustriesRelianceRILQ4 ResultsIndian Stock Market
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