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Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details

Reliance Q4 results date: Reliance Industries will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-26 (FY26) next week on Friday, 24 April. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm's board will also consider dividend payout.

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Apr 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details
Reliance Industries announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement. Check details
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Reliance Q4 results date: Reliance Industries will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-26 (FY26) next week on Friday, 24 April. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm's board will also consider dividend payout, it announced via an exchange filing on 17 April.

Reliance Industries said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026; and ii. recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.”

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Reliance Industries is India's biggest firm by market capitalisation. It closed Friday's trading session with a valuation of 18,47,317 crore.

The Q4 earnings season kicked off last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its results on 9 April.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

Mukesh AmbaniReliance IndustriesRelianceRILQ4 ResultsIndian Stock Market
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