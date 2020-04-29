RIL Q4 results seen muted, Jio may save the day

MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is likely to report muted earnings growth in the fiscal fourth-quarter as gains from its telecom will be offset by weakness in its retail and refining and petrochemicals business, analysts said.

According to a Bloomberg survey of 11 brokers, RIL’s consolidated net sales are expected to come in at ₹1.39 trillion and net profit is estimated at ₹10429 crore according to 13 brokers. The company is scheduled to report its earnings on Thursday.

On Wednesday, shares of RIL were trading flat at ₹1440 on the BSE at 10 am.

For the quarter ended December, RIL had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11,640 crore and revenue of ₹168,858 crore.

"We expect RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to decline 4% quarter-on-quarter in 4QFY20 to Rs215 bn, led by standalone EBITDA down 10% qoq, Jio EBITDA up 8% qoq, and retail EBITDA down 3% qoq. Consolidated PAT could resultantly be down 15% qoq to Rs101 bn," said Citi Research in a report dated 20 April.

Analysts expect RIL’s gross refining margin or GRM, the amount a company makes by converting a barrel of crude to fuel, to fall to a 20-22 quarter low of around $7.9 to $8.4. This would be due to cracks of RIL’s key products declining sharply with gasoline down 22% diesel down 40% and Jet Kero down 37%. RIL sells 40-45% of refinery output in domestic market, and reduced activity levels should impact refinery volumes.

"With the global growth slump, we model for decade-low refining & petchem margins in FY21. Lockdowns force us to model for decade-low refining throughput and a c.10% YoY cut in petchem volume," said CLSA in a report dated 17 April.

RIL’s petrochemical performance may not impress either as chemical margins continue to be impacted across products. PE (polyethylene) and PX (paraxylene) spreads in fourth quarter were broadly flat quarter on quarter. Analysts expect petchem margins to remain under pressure given the supply glut in the market.

The profitability of RIL’s telecom business Jio, however is expected to be least impacted directly in current scenario.

"We are still positive on continued price increase in the sector and strong subscriber addition. We estimate Jio ARPU to increase to Rs180 in FY22 (vs ₹128 in 3QFY20) and subscriber base to reach 500 mn by end of FY22," said Credit Suisse in its report dated 30 March.

On the retail front, though food and grocery should do well, higher-margin fashion and lifestyle segment may see a slow growth. Tepid growth is also expected for consumer electronics segment over the next two quarters and analysts build in lower margins for the Retail segment.

"Retail sales have been impacted by lock-down, which has significantly curtailed store footfalls, as well as closure of malls in most of the major states. The growth pickup will be slow even once lock-down is lifted. 'Consumer Electronics' and 'Fashion and Lifestyle' (together two-thirds of sales)are particularly impacted. Due to hit in Fashion and Lifestyle segment, margins will be impacted in near term," added Credit Suisse.

