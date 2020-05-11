RIL reclaims 10 lakh crore market value, shares surge to near record high

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) today extended their recent gains and pushing the company's market capitalisation above ₹10 lakh crore. RIL shares today rose as much as 3% to ₹1,614 at day's high, inching closer to its record high of ₹1,617, hit in December.

The surge comes after the company fixed May 14 as the record date for the ₹53,125 crore rights issue. "This is in line with the company’s target to reduce its net debt to zero by 31 March 2021. The proceeds from rights issue will reduce RIL’s net debt by about $7.8 billion and is credit positive" Moody's Investors Service said in a recent note.

RIL has also struck three deals in the past few weeks for some ₹60,000 crore in investments into its Jio Platforms.

In addition, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that Saudi sovereign wealth fund and General Atlantic are among firms that are also exploring investments in Reliance Industries' digital business.

From its March 23 lows of ₹875.70, RIL shares are now up about 85%.

Last week, RIL had said that private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is buying a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms, the unit that houses Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm. The investment from Vista Equity Partners gives Jio Platforms an equity value of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion.

The deal follows Facebook picking up a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms on April 22 for ₹43,574 crore. Within days of that deal, Silver Lake bought a 1.15% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹5,665.75 crore.

Reliance last month reported a 39% decline in March quarter profit, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand. (With Agency Inputs)

