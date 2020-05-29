MUMBAI : Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd’s rights entitlement (RIL RE) surged 46.71% in seven trading sessions on the special platform for such stocks which closed on Friday. The rights entitlement opened for trading on 20 May along with the ₹ ₹53,125-crore rights issue.

The rights issue closes for subscription on 3 June. The issue has been priced at ₹1,257 per share.

On the BSE, RIL RE ended at ₹221.75, down 2.29% on Friday. The rights entitlement began trading at Rs151.9 apiece on 20 May.

Total turnover of RIL RE shares on the BSE is ₹627.93 crore and ₹1615.36 crore on the NSE.

The trading also saw participation from some institutional investors such as French bank Societe Generale which bought 3.25 million rights entitlement through the stock exchange platform on 20 May.

This was the first time that shareholders could freely trade their rights entitlement on a stock exchange platform, since Sebi allowed the same earlier this year. The trading window on stock exchanges allows shareholders to sell their rights entitlement to others interested in the issue. Intraday trading is not allowed in the rights entitlement platform.

This platform gave shareholders an opportunity to gain some value of eligible RE shares. Until now, shareholders, who didn't wish to apply, had to let their RE lapse or had to transfer it for free.

So far, the RIL rights issue has been subscribed 6.87%, with another three trading days to go for the closing of the offer.

The RIL rights issue allows an existing shareholder to buy one new share for every 15 held. According to the terms of the offering, buyers will have to pay 25% of the price at the time of subscription, 25% in May 2021 and the rest in November 2021.

On Thursday, Mint reported that state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the largest institutional investor in the Reliance Industries Ltd will invest ₹2,500-3,000 crore in the company’s ongoing rights issue. LIC holds a 6% stake in RIL.

This will be one of the largest investments by the insurer in any company’s rights issue so far.

Ahead of its rights issue, RIL’s subsidiary Jio Platforms has already attracted investments worth $10 billion in just a month from marquee investors including Facebook Inc. and global private equity players such as KKR & Co. Inc., Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic.

These deals and the rights issue are aimed at helping RIL reach its ambitious goal of becoming a zero net-debt company by March 2021. The company had a net debt of ₹1.53 trillion as of 31 December.

