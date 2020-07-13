Home >Markets >Stock Markets >RIL's market cap zooms past Rs12 lakh cr mark
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

RIL's market cap zooms past Rs12 lakh cr mark

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 01:42 PM IST PTI

The market-heavyweight stock jumps 3.64% to a record high of 1,947 on the BSE

NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Limited's market valuation zoomed past the 12 lakh crore mark on Monday, driven by a sharp rise in its share price.

The market-heavyweight stock jumped 3.64% to a record high of 1,947 on the BSE.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rose by 3.70% to a lifetime high of 1,947.70.

Following the jump in its share price, the company's market valuation of the company rose by 38,163.22 crore to 12,29,020.35 crore on the BSE.

Reliance Industries was one of the top gainer in the Sensex pack, after the company on Sunday said it has secured 730 crore from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in its technology venture, adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed 1.18 lakh crore.

With this deal, Reliance has sold 25.24% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd - the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps.

Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the 11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Meanwhile, ReliancePP or the partly paid-up shares issued in recently concluded rights issue have a market valuation of 44,820.91 crore. ReliancePP shares rose by 8.48% to 1,075 on the BSE.

The company became net debt-free on June 19, following capital raising initiatives in Jio Platforms and the rights issue.

