RIL's mega rights issue rings in new trading platform in India

French bank Societe Generale SA’s unit picked up 3.3 million of Reliance’s rights entitlements at ₹182 on May 20, according to data from the NSE. As many as 29 million of the securities traded that day, surpassing the number of Reliance shares that changed hands, the data show. Volumes have since ebbed and totaled 15.12 million on Tuesday. The entitlements can be traded until May 29.