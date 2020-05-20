MUMBAI : The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Rights Entitlement shares ended at ₹201.35, up ₹50.20 or 33.21% on the BSE, as investors wanting to get a piece of the action of RIL's Rs53,125 crore rights offering looked to buy the entitlement from existing shareholders.

This is the first time retail investors are able to freely trade their rights entitlement on the stock exchanges after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced trading of rights entitlements earlier this year.

The rights entitlement allows the holder to subscribe to the rights shares of RIL in the offering that opened on Wednesday and which closes on 3 June. The trading window on stock exchanges allows the holders to sell their rights entitlement to others who are interested in participating in the offering.

Retail investors will be able to trade the rights entitlements between 20 May and 29 May.

The Rights Entitlement shares opened trading at ₹151.15, which is the difference between the previous day's closing price of the underlying stock and rights issue price. RIL on Tuesday had closed at ₹1408.15 while the rights issue is priced at ₹1,257 apiece. On Wednesday, shares of Reliance Industries ended at ₹1434.65, up 1.88% on the BSE.

Reliance rights entitlement may be bought by an existing shareholder who wants to top up his holding beyond the rights granted to him or who wants to maintain shareholding by selling an equivalent original shares and enjoy the balance liquidity till the next two calls in May 2020 and Nov 2021. It may also be bought by an investor who is bullish on Reliance but does not want to block the entire money at one go.

As per terms of the offering, investors will have to pay 25% of the rights shares price at the time of subscription, 25% in May 2021 and the rest in November 2021.

Analysts said that premium on the rights entitlement shares shows robust investor appetite for Reliance shares. Also as entire money for the rights issue need not be tender at once, investors may be dumping existing shares in the open market and buying it in the rights entitlement to manage their liquidity, analysts said.

“Reliance Rights entitlement may be sold by a shareholder if he is not too bullish on the immediate prospects of the company and is looking to buy the main shares at lower level. In the period of offer there may be a lot of traders who would trade in these (not intraday) as this will track Reliance’s stock price. For a much lower outgo they will be able to track the move in the main share," said Deepak Jasani, Research Head, HDFC Securities.

The rights issue is part of the company's plans to become a zero net-debt company by March 2021. As of 31 December, RIL's net debt stood at Rs1.53 trillion.

The share sale follows multiple deals in the group's telecom and tech business Jio Platforms, where Reliance has raised Rs67,194.75 crore by selling 14% stake to several investors including Facebook Inc.

