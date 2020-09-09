RIL's surge keeps Sensex, Nifty losses in check. What analysts say

Indian shares ended lower today but gains in index heavyweight RIL helped cap the losses. Overnight fall on Street and the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials hurt markets across Asia today. A 2.6% gain in RIL kept losses in check and the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed just 0.35% lower at 11,278.00. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.45% lower at 38,193.92.

RIL, which has drawn in billions in investment in recent months into its digital unit, today announced a $1 billion investment from private equity firm Silver Lake for its retail business on Wednesday.

The Nifty bank index closed down 2.1%.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The benchmark indices opened on a negative note following weak global cues. However, recovery in European indices led to healthy buying interest in the second half as Nifty managed to recoup most of its losses but ended lower by 0.4% at 11278 levels. On the sectoral front, the weakness in banking stocks continued to dent market sentiments however rebound in Healthcare, Metal and Telecom provided some relief. The broader market performance was mixed wherein Midcap ended flat whereas Smallcap underperformed and ended lower by 0.9%.

Markets are mirroring the global counterparts and we do not notice this scenario changing any time soon. Nifty has the next major support around 11,100 levels. Since we are seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front, we suggest preferring defensive viz. FMCG, pharma and IT for long trades during the corrective phase. On the flip side, we may see further deterioration in banking and select PSU stocks."





Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"During trade today, we broke the levels of 11200 which can be considered a bearish signal. We could drift further downwards now towards 11000 and then 10900. The resistance is at 11450."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"A sell off in US tech stocks and a setback to one of the vaccine trials kept markets on edge. Indian markets are expected to be in sync with the global markets and also react to the on-going border tensions with China. There are currently no fresh triggers for the market and we can expect volatility".

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“Markets have been consolidating in the range of 11200-11500. Trend support for Nifty50 is seen at 11175 spot levels. As long as 11175 is held upside remains open for 11700/11900, a breach of 11175 can invite selling pressure. Momentum indicators are negatively tilted and hence recovery is also expected to be gradual."

