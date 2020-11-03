RIL’s value drops by $11 bn on Q2 results

RIL’s retail business margin improved sequentially to 4.9% from 3.4% but lower at 5.6% y-o-y due to a drop in revenues for the fashion and lifestyle as well as consumer electronic segments. The Macquarie report said it doesn’t see an economic moat as yet for JioMart either on the B2B side where the idea is to manage inventory for the local retailers (high scale, low margins) or on the B2C side where there is already stiff competition from the likes of Amazon and Flipkart.