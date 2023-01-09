RIL, SBI and ICICI Bank among 12 investment ideas for January by Motilal Oswal

We believe the port-based power plants in India will continue to operate at lower PLF as Europe continues to buy more south African coal, leading to shortage of high-grade thermal coal in India (needed for the non-power sector), which in turn will lead to sustained e-auction premiums. Coal continues to be our top pick in the metals sector driven by strength in the E-auction premiums and high dividend yield.

