RIL, SBI and ICICI Bank among 12 investment ideas for January by Motilal Oswal

The brokerage prefer sectors like BFSI, capital goods, infrastructure, cement, housing, defence, railways. Take a look at the top 12 largecap stocks it is betting on:
The macro environment is uncertain around the globe with inflation sticking high, probability of economic growth slowing, US Fed likely to keep increasing interest rates in near future and geopolitical tensions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The macro environment is uncertain around the globe with inflation sticking high, probability of economic growth slowing, US Fed likely to keep increasing interest rates in near future and geopolitical tensions.
Given such global uncertainty, Indian investors will look for domestic cues such corporate earnings, Union Budget, domestic economic growth.
Given such global uncertainty, Indian investors will look for domestic cues such corporate earnings, Union Budget, domestic economic growth.
“We expect two themes to play out in CY23 viz. credit growth and capex on the back of strong domestic macros and robust demand. We prefer sectors like BFSI, capital goods, infrastructure, cement, housing, defence, railways," said Motilal Oswal in a report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We expect two themes to play out in CY23 viz. credit growth and capex on the back of strong domestic macros and robust demand. We prefer sectors like BFSI, capital goods, infrastructure, cement, housing, defence, railways," said Motilal Oswal in a report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has listed 12 stocks from the largecap space as top investment ideas for January 2023.
It has listed 12 stocks from the largecap space as top investment ideas for January 2023.
Retail, Telecom, and new energy can be the next growth engine over the next two-to-three years, given the large technological advancements and ambitious growth targets. We expect consolidated revenue/EBITDA to clock 14%/16% CAGR over FY22-24.
Retail, Telecom, and new energy can be the next growth engine over the next two-to-three years, given the large technological advancements and ambitious growth targets. We expect consolidated revenue/EBITDA to clock 14%/16% CAGR over FY22-24.
There is strong traction in the retail and the telecom biz & large part of windfall tax related derating is behind so we expect stock to start performing.
Infosys increased its revenue growth guidance for FY23 to 15-16% YoY in CC terms (from 14-16% earlier). The management narrowed its margin guidance to 21-22% from 21-23% earlier. We factor in 9.6% revenue CAGR over FY22-24, despite cross-currency headwinds, and margin of 21.1%/21.3% in FY23/FY24, leading to 11% PAT CAGR over FY22-24.
Infosys increased its revenue growth guidance for FY23 to 15-16% YoY in CC terms (from 14-16% earlier). The management narrowed its margin guidance to 21-22% from 21-23% earlier. We factor in 9.6% revenue CAGR over FY22-24, despite cross-currency headwinds, and margin of 21.1%/21.3% in FY23/FY24, leading to 11% PAT CAGR over FY22-24.
Concern: Weakness in parts of Retail, Hi-Tech, Financials (Mortgages), and Telecom as it has started seeing some deal-related slowdowns in these segments.
Concern: Weakness in parts of Retail, Hi-Tech, Financials (Mortgages), and Telecom as it has started seeing some deal-related slowdowns in these segments.
ICICI Bank appears to be several notches above its peers, when it comes to business transformation, led by tech initiatives and these digital capabilities will enable the bank to deliver superior growth over years to come. We expect ICICIBC to register a loan CAGR of 20% over FY22-24E and estimate FY24E RoA/RoE of 2.1%/17.2%.
ICICI Bank appears to be several notches above its peers, when it comes to business transformation, led by tech initiatives and these digital capabilities will enable the bank to deliver superior growth over years to come. We expect ICICIBC to register a loan CAGR of 20% over FY22-24E and estimate FY24E RoA/RoE of 2.1%/17.2%.
Concern: Investment in new initiatives could raise the cost to income ratio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Concern: Investment in new initiatives could raise the cost to income ratio
Among PSU Banks, SBI remains the best play on a gradual recovery in the Indian economy, with a healthy PCR (~78%), Tier I of ~11.4%, strong liability franchise, and improved core operating profitability. We estimate earnings to post 32% CAGR over FY22-24 and project SBI to deliver an FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.0%/ 17.3%, respectively.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Among PSU Banks, SBI remains the best play on a gradual recovery in the Indian economy, with a healthy PCR (~78%), Tier I of ~11.4%, strong liability franchise, and improved core operating profitability. We estimate earnings to post 32% CAGR over FY22-24 and project SBI to deliver an FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.0%/ 17.3%, respectively.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asset quality performance has been strong with continuous improvements in slippages and headline asset quality ratios with restructured book being under control at 0.9%.
Asset quality performance has been strong with continuous improvements in slippages and headline asset quality ratios with restructured book being under control at 0.9%.
Concern: Business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates.
Concern: Business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates.
Titan remains an attractive investment case in the large-cap Consumption space in India, with strong earnings growth visibility and compounding ~20% for an elongated period of time. We expect this trend to continue, with a 31% earnings CAGR over FY22-24.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Titan remains an attractive investment case in the large-cap Consumption space in India, with strong earnings growth visibility and compounding ~20% for an elongated period of time. We expect this trend to continue, with a 31% earnings CAGR over FY22-24.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Concern: Guidance on margin for subsequent quarters is relatively muted, given its outperformance in 2QFY23
Concern: Guidance on margin for subsequent quarters is relatively muted, given its outperformance in 2QFY23
Ultratech’s capacity expansion plans, along with scope for an improvement in utilization of existing capacities, offer strong growth visibility. We expect a growth of ~9% in sales volumes in FY23-24. We expect it to trade at higher-than-historical multiples, given its leadership position and strong growth opportunities.
Ultratech’s capacity expansion plans, along with scope for an improvement in utilization of existing capacities, offer strong growth visibility. We expect a growth of ~9% in sales volumes in FY23-24. We expect it to trade at higher-than-historical multiples, given its leadership position and strong growth opportunities.
Cement demand is expected to pick up post the festive season and volume growth should be in double-digits in FY23/24. Prices should improve going forward to mitigate the impact of sustained cost pressures.
Cement demand is expected to pick up post the festive season and volume growth should be in double-digits in FY23/24. Prices should improve going forward to mitigate the impact of sustained cost pressures.
Concern: Coal prices are likely to remain at an elevated level
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Concern: Coal prices are likely to remain at an elevated level
We believe the port-based power plants in India will continue to operate at lower PLF as Europe continues to buy more south African coal, leading to shortage of high-grade thermal coal in India (needed for the non-power sector), which in turn will lead to sustained e-auction premiums. Coal continues to be our top pick in the metals sector driven by strength in the E-auction premiums and high dividend yield.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
We believe the port-based power plants in India will continue to operate at lower PLF as Europe continues to buy more south African coal, leading to shortage of high-grade thermal coal in India (needed for the non-power sector), which in turn will lead to sustained e-auction premiums. Coal continues to be our top pick in the metals sector driven by strength in the E-auction premiums and high dividend yield.
We expect 15% revenue CAGR over FY22-24 driven by growth in Pharmacy, Healthcare, AHLL businesses. We expect free cash flow to improve going forward despite capex for bed additions and increased spend on Apollo 24/7, led by better show by healthcare services/AHLL segment.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
We expect 15% revenue CAGR over FY22-24 driven by growth in Pharmacy, Healthcare, AHLL businesses. We expect free cash flow to improve going forward despite capex for bed additions and increased spend on Apollo 24/7, led by better show by healthcare services/AHLL segment.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Concern: Any delay in capex execution could impact future growth
Concern: Any delay in capex execution could impact future growth
We expect the topline to clock 7% CAGR over FY22-25 aided by 8-9msf of project completions each year and ₹12-16 billion of monetization in commercial and industrial segments.
We expect the topline to clock 7% CAGR over FY22-25 aided by 8-9msf of project completions each year and ₹12-16 billion of monetization in commercial and industrial segments.
We expect the company’s RoE to improve to 16% aided by expanding PAT margin and marginal improvement in asset turnover from FY23E base.
We expect the company’s RoE to improve to 16% aided by expanding PAT margin and marginal improvement in asset turnover from FY23E base.
Concern: Cost Inflation to impact on the sales price
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Concern: Cost Inflation to impact on the sales price
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Know your inner investorDo you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.