RIL share price ends over a per cent lower after AGM2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Reliance Industries' stock price falls after AGM; company plans to expand in technology, retail, and financial sectors.
Reliance Industries' (RIL) share price ended as the top loser in the Sensex index after the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. The stock closed 1.11 per cent down at ₹2,442.55 on BSE. With this, the stock is now up just about 3 per cent in the last one year against a 12 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started