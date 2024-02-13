RIL share price hits record high; market cap tops ₹20 lakh crore for first time; what should investors do?
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price climbed almost 2 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹2,957.80 in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, February 13.
RIL share price: Reliance Industries (RIL) share price climbed almost 2 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹2,957.80 in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, February 13. This remarkable increase in the stock price propelled the company's market capitalization to almost ₹20 lakh crore for the first time. RIL is the most valuable company in India in terms of market capitalisation.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started