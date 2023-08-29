Reliance share price in focus. Should you buy after the Reliance AGM 2023? Here's what experts say5 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
RIL share price: Reliance Industries' share price traded lacklustre after the company's AGM, with analysts attributing the fall to the absence of clear timelines for the IPOs of Reliance Retail and Jio. Most brokerages maintained their earlier views on the stock.
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price traded lacklustre in early trade on BSE on Tuesday, a day after the company held its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to present the business blueprint for the next decade. The stock opened at ₹2,447 against the previous close of ₹2,442.55 but slipped over half a per cent to ₹2,424 soon. The stock traded 0.40 per cent lower at ₹2,432.75 around 9:20 am.
