Reliance Industries (RIL) share price traded lacklustre in early trade on BSE on Tuesday, a day after the company held its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to present the business blueprint for the next decade. The stock opened at ₹2,447 against the previous close of ₹2,442.55 but slipped over half a per cent to ₹2,424 soon. The stock traded 0.40 per cent lower at ₹2,432.75 around 9:20 am.

In his AGM speech, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries revealed the company's plan to expand the business in technology, retail and financial space.

The AGM also revealed RIL's focus on creating a stable succession roadmap for itself. RIL Board recommended the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to the Board of Directors.

"I shall especially mentor them. I shall perform duties as Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries for 5 more years," said Mukesh Ambani.

In the previous session, the stock fell 1.11 per cent to ₹2,442.55 on BSE after the company's AGM. Analysts attributed the fall in the stock price to the absence of announcements regarding the IPOs of Reliance Retail and Jio.

"The AGM held by Reliance was largely uneventful for the market. The key highlight was the succession plan. However, the company's stock experienced a decline due to the absence of clear timelines regarding the telecom and retail IPOs," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

The stock is now up just about 3 per cent in the last one year against a 12 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. RIL shares hit their 52-week high of ₹2,635.17 on July 19, 2023, on BSE and its 52-week low of ₹2,012.14 on March 20, 2023. As of the August 28 close, they are down about 7 per cent from their 52-week high level.

Brokerages retain earlier views after AGM

Most brokerage firms retained their earlier views on RIL stock after the company's 46th AGM.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a 'buy' call on the RIL stock with a target price of ₹2,920, implying a 20 per cent upside.

The brokerage firm expects RIL to clock a consolidated revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 12 per cent over FY23-25.

"Retail, telecom and new energy are poised to become the upcoming growth drivers over the next two to three years, given the

large technological advancements and ambitious growth targets,' Motilal Oswal said.

"Applying the SOTP methodology, we value the refining and petrochemical segments at 7.5 times EV/EBITDA, arriving at a standalone business valuation of ₹904. We ascribe an equity valuation of ₹750 to RJio and ₹1,485 to Reliance Retail, factoring in the recent stake sale and an equity valuation of ₹16 pertaining to new energy on book value," Motilal said.

Brokerage firm JM Financial maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,900, implying a 19 per cent upside potential. The brokerage firm expects RIL's debt to peak in the current financial year and decline gradually.

"We reiterate buy because we believe concerns on debt are overdone as we expect RIL’s net debt to peak in FY24 and then decline gradually as capex will not only moderate ( ₹1.3-1.4 lakh crore per annum versus ₹2.3 lakh crore in FY23) but, importantly, also be fully funded by a gradual increase in internal cash generation," said JM Financial.

"RIL’s guidance on keeping reported net debt to EBITDA below one time (0.9 times in March 2023) also gives comfort," the brokerage firm said.

The brokerage firm believes RIL could still drive a robust 14-15 per cent EPS (earnings per share) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the next three to five years with Jio’s ARPU (average revenue per user) expected to rise at 10 per cent CAGR over FY23-28.

JM Financial further added that strong growth momentum continues in the company’s retail business as RIL is driving omnichannel capabilities across segments.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities maintained an 'add' call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,650. The brokerage firm observed that RIL's RoCE (return on capital employed) has remained at moderate levels over the last four to five years led by a sharp uptick in capital employed, which keeps running well ahead of earnings growth.

"Despite a near-18 per cent CAGR in operating earnings over FY20-FY23, FCF (free cash flow) earned during the period has remained muted. Aggregate FCF earned during FY20-FY23 is a negative ₹76000 crore, with a small positive FCF earned in FY20 and FY22 offset by a sharply negative FCF of about ₹1 lakh crore seen cumulatively in FY21 and FY23. While our estimates suggest a solid 18.6 per cent CAGR in earnings over FY23-FY25E, our concern on muted return ratios and limited FCF yield remains," said ICICI Securities.

Kotak Institutional Equities also retained its 'add' call on the stock but trimmed the target price to ₹2,600 from ₹2,700 earlier largely on a lower valuation for Reliance Retail.

"We marginally fine-tune our FY2024-26E consolidated EBITDA largely on nearly 3 per cent cut in retail EBITDA. We believe the outlook for RIL’s key business remains robust. Energy should benefit from high refining margins, improvement in petchem spreads and rising KG basin production. We expect market share gains to continue for R-Jio, with a likely increase in tariffs after the 2024 general elections. For retail, the growth should sustain at a fast clip, driven by a ramp-up of newly added stores, rising new commerce shares and FMCG foray," said Kotak.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services retained its 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,660, citing key takeaways of the AGM were overall neutral, although some progress in new energy development was revealed.

Among the global brokerage firms, Jefferies and CLSA have buy calls on RIL. Jefferies has a target price of ₹2,950 while CLSA's target price for RIL stock is ₹3,060, reported CNBC-TV18.

