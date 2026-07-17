RIL share price rises over 2% ahead of Q1 results 2026 today: Here's what to expect

RIL results today: Reliance Industries share price rose as much as 2.4% to its day's high of ₹1,323.80 per share on BSE on Friday, July 17, ahead of the company's June quarter results announcement today.

RIL is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27) on Friday, July 17, with the company expected to report its earnings after market hours.

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The oil-to-telecom conglomerate opened at ₹1,301 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,293 on Thursday. The Mukesh Ambani stock has been under pressure recently, down 1% in 1 month, around 3.5% in 3 months, 9.5% in 6 months, and nearly 11% in the last 1 year.

The stock has hit its 52-week high of ₹1,611.20 in January 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹1,253.65 in June 2026.

RIL Q1 results preview Reliance is expected to report a resilient set of earnings for the June quarter, with strength in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and telecom businesses likely to offset weakness in retail and upstream operations despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Brokerages expect the conglomerate to deliver healthy growth in revenue and operating profit, aided by stronger refining margins, improved petrochemical spreads and continued momentum in Jio. However, analysts remain cautious on the retail business due to subdued consumer spending, while lower production from the KG-D6 block is expected to weigh on the performance of the upstream segment.

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Equirus Securities expects Reliance's consolidated net sales to increase 35% year-on-year to ₹328 crore. The brokerage has projected EBITDA to rise 14.5% to ₹49,100 crore, while consolidated net profit is estimated to grow 13% year-on-year to ₹24,593 crore.

Despite the expected earnings growth, Equirus forecasts EBITDA margins to contract by 267 basis points year-on-year to 15%, although margins are likely to remain broadly unchanged on a sequential basis.

Systematix Institutional Equities has a relatively more conservative view on the company's June-quarter performance. It expects consolidated net sales to grow 27% year-on-year to ₹309 crore, while EBITDA is projected to increase 9.9% to ₹47,100 crore.

The brokerage believes the improvement will be driven primarily by a recovery in the O2C business, along with steady contributions from the telecom and retail segments.

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Among Reliance's businesses, the O2C segment is expected to emerge as the biggest contributor to earnings growth during the quarter as refining economics improve after a relatively weak March quarter. Better refining margins and stronger petrochemical spreads are expected to support profitability.

Also Read | Q1 results today: RIL to Federal Bank among companies to declare Q1 earnings

Meanwhile, the company's digital services arm, Jio, is expected to remain a key pillar of earnings, with steady operational performance continuing to provide stability to consolidated financials.

In contrast, Reliance Retail is expected to remain the weakest-performing business within the group's diversified portfolio. While the retail business continues to expand its footprint, analysts believe subdued consumer demand and slower discretionary spending are likely to keep pressure on margins during the quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.