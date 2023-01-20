Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  RIL share price lower ahead of Q3 earnings. Know the numbers preview here

RIL share price lower ahead of Q3 earnings. Know the numbers preview here

2 min read . 09:48 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
At the time of writing this copy, the stock was trading at 2,451, or 0.80% lower than the close of January 19

  • The stock opened the day higher but soon turned in the red. The investors are awaiting the company's third quarter numbers today

The share price of Reliance Industries started the day higher at 2481.70 versus the previous day close of 2471.10, but could not sustain the gains and soon turned in the red. The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to announce its Q3 earnings today.

At the time of writing this copy, the stock was trading at 2,451, or 0.80% lower than the close of January 19. It had hit a low of 2,447 during the day so far.

The stock hit a 52-week high of 2,855 on April 29, 2022 and 52-week low of 2,181 on March 8, 2022.

The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to report operationally better results led by strength in GRMs, lower windfall tax impact, higher gas realization, steady telecom and retail performance.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects the company to report a profit after tax (PAT) of 94,282 crore - a growth of 12.8% year-on-year - on sales of 13,24,585 crore - an year-on-year growth of 7.3%.

For Jio, Prabhudas Lilladher expects Q3 revenue to grow to 23,480 crore - a growth of 4.3%, quarter-onquarter. EBITDA is expected to follow to 12,110 core, (+5.5% QoQ). We have also factored in ARPU of 182 (+2.7%QoQ) and subscriber addition of 5 million in Q3 (7.7mn in Q2).

Sharekhan expects the third quarter consolidated profit after tax to come in at 17,316 crore on sales of 2,21,949 crore - a 20% jump year-on-year, but a 3.5% fall on a sequential basis. It expects operating margins for the said quarter to come in at 15.7%.

In an earlier report, Jefferries had put target price of 3,100 on the stock with a forecast of 18% EBITDA growth in FY24E with 21% in Retail on the back of floorspace growth and 24% in Jio on tariff hike and home

