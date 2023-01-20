RIL share price lower ahead of Q3 earnings. Know the numbers preview here

RIL share price lower ahead of Q3 earnings. Know the numbers preview here2 min read . 09:48 AM IST
- The stock opened the day higher but soon turned in the red. The investors are awaiting the company's third quarter numbers today
The share price of Reliance Industries started the day higher at ₹2481.70 versus the previous day close of ₹2471.10, but could not sustain the gains and soon turned in the red. The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to announce its Q3 earnings today.
The share price of Reliance Industries started the day higher at ₹2481.70 versus the previous day close of ₹2471.10, but could not sustain the gains and soon turned in the red. The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to announce its Q3 earnings today.
At the time of writing this copy, the stock was trading at ₹2,451, or 0.80% lower than the close of January 19. It had hit a low of ₹2,447 during the day so far.
At the time of writing this copy, the stock was trading at ₹2,451, or 0.80% lower than the close of January 19. It had hit a low of ₹2,447 during the day so far.
The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,855 on April 29, 2022 and 52-week low of ₹2,181 on March 8, 2022.
The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,855 on April 29, 2022 and 52-week low of ₹2,181 on March 8, 2022.
The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to report operationally better results led by strength in GRMs, lower windfall tax impact, higher gas realization, steady telecom and retail performance.
The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to report operationally better results led by strength in GRMs, lower windfall tax impact, higher gas realization, steady telecom and retail performance.
Prabhudas Lilladher expects the company to report a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹94,282 crore - a growth of 12.8% year-on-year - on sales of ₹13,24,585 crore - an year-on-year growth of 7.3%.
Prabhudas Lilladher expects the company to report a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹94,282 crore - a growth of 12.8% year-on-year - on sales of ₹13,24,585 crore - an year-on-year growth of 7.3%.
For Jio, Prabhudas Lilladher expects Q3 revenue to grow to ₹23,480 crore - a growth of 4.3%, quarter-onquarter. EBITDA is expected to follow to ₹12,110 core, (+5.5% QoQ). We have also factored in ARPU of ₹182 (+2.7%QoQ) and subscriber addition of 5 million in Q3 (7.7mn in Q2).
For Jio, Prabhudas Lilladher expects Q3 revenue to grow to ₹23,480 crore - a growth of 4.3%, quarter-onquarter. EBITDA is expected to follow to ₹12,110 core, (+5.5% QoQ). We have also factored in ARPU of ₹182 (+2.7%QoQ) and subscriber addition of 5 million in Q3 (7.7mn in Q2).
Read all market-related stories here
Read all market-related stories here
Sharekhan expects the third quarter consolidated profit after tax to come in at ₹17,316 crore on sales of ₹2,21,949 crore - a 20% jump year-on-year, but a 3.5% fall on a sequential basis. It expects operating margins for the said quarter to come in at 15.7%.
Sharekhan expects the third quarter consolidated profit after tax to come in at ₹17,316 crore on sales of ₹2,21,949 crore - a 20% jump year-on-year, but a 3.5% fall on a sequential basis. It expects operating margins for the said quarter to come in at 15.7%.
In an earlier report, Jefferries had put target price of ₹3,100 on the stock with a forecast of 18% EBITDA growth in FY24E with 21% in Retail on the back of floorspace growth and 24% in Jio on tariff hike and home
In an earlier report, Jefferries had put target price of ₹3,100 on the stock with a forecast of 18% EBITDA growth in FY24E with 21% in Retail on the back of floorspace growth and 24% in Jio on tariff hike and home