China's restrictions on energy intensive industries and widening winter emission reduction campaign have cut refinery run rates. Jefferies sees a potential for 10-12% upgrade to consensus O2C Ebitda estimates for FY22E if China sticks to its climate goals till the Winter Olympics in February 2022. Therefore, it reiterate its positive stance on RIL. The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of of ₹3,050 per share.