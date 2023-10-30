RIL share price rises 2% after Q2 results; top brokerages remain upbeat on the stock
Top brokerages remain positive on RIL stock after Q2 results. RIL share price hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹2,635.17 on July 19, 2023, and its 52-week low of ₹2,012.14 on March 20, 2023, on BSE.
RIL share price: Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose almost 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Monday, October 30, boosted by the company's September quarter earnings. The stock opened at ₹2,283.95 against the previous close of ₹2,265.25 and rose 2 per cent to the intraday high of ₹2,310 in trade so far. Around 9:20 am, the stock traded 1.47 per cent higher at ₹2,298.45 on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started