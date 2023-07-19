RIL share price sees minor gains ahead of Jio Financial Services demerger1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares gained slightly ahead of the demerger of Jio Financial Services. The demerger is set to take place on July 20th, with a 1:1 ratio for shareholders. JFSL is expected to list within the next few months.
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares witnessed minor gains on Wednesday ahead of demerger of Jio Financial Services. Reliance shares opened at ₹2,832 apiece on BSE. At 9:51 IST, RIL shares were up 0.64% at ₹2,842.
