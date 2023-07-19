Reliance Industries (RIL) shares witnessed minor gains on Wednesday ahead of demerger of Jio Financial Services. Reliance shares opened at ₹2,832 apiece on BSE . At 9:51 IST, RIL shares were up 0.64% at ₹2,842.

On Thursday, July 20, Jio Financial Services (JFSL) will be demerged from Reliance Industries (RIL). The planned demerger of Jio Financial Services had been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, RIL reported in a BSE filing on July 8th. It announced July 20, 2023 as the record date.

Last September, RIL stated that its financial services division would be demerged and listed separately on the stock exchanges under the name Jio Financial Services Ltd. The demerger was allowed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in an order from June 28 that was posted on the NCLT website on July 5.

Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., which would become Jio Financial Services, had its spinoff approved by shareholders and creditors in May.

Demerger ratio is fixed at 1:1. In other words, the company will be given one share of JFSL for each share of RIL owned prior to the record date of July 20. Within the following two to three months, JFSL is expected to list.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, Reliance Industries shares are in demand in the last few sessions and making new highs due to shareholder’s rush on last date for eligibility on the demerged share of Jio Financial which would turn ex-date on July 20 for proposed demerger.

It is also assumed that a lot of announcements on future plans of Jio financials can be expected in its first quarter results for FY24 which is due on July 21st 2023. To get eligible for the value unlocking shareholders must have RIL shares before the record date of 20 July, which means that the last day to buy the stock is July 19 that’s today.

Technically it is holding strong support near 2,760 and trending up and a trade above 2,860 would trigger to touch 2,900.

