After rising 1.42 per cent in the previous session, Reliance Industries (RIL) share price traded with mild gains in early trade on Monday on BSE in an otherwise positive market. The stock opened almost flat at ₹2,515 against the previous close of ₹2,510.15 and rose more than half a per cent to the level of ₹2,528.35 in the next few minutes. The stock traded 0.53 per cent higher at ₹2,523.40 around 9:30 am.

Shares of Reliance Industries have witnessed some traction in the last one month rising about 6 per cent against a flat Sensex. However, RIL shares are down over 2 per cent in the last one year while the equity barometer Sensex has jumped almost 13 per cent in the same period.

RIL will hold its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM (IST), through video conferencing. Experts expect the company to make some announcements about the listing of Jio Financial Services (JFS).

Last month, Reliance demerged JFS, which was valued at around $20 billion after its stock price was set at a much higher-than-expected ₹261.85.

As Mint reported earlier, RIL expects shares of its financial services business to be listed soon as the conglomerate seeks to propel its recently carved-out unit into India’s largest non-banking lender, leveraging the prowess of the digital and retail businesses.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries seeks the appointment of Mukesh Ambani as chief executive for another 5 years at nil salary according to a company shareholder resolution.

Ambani, 66, will cross the company law-mandated 70 years age for the chief executive of the company and requires a special resolution by the shareholders for him to be appointed beyond that age bar, according to a PTI report. Ambani will attain the age of 70 years on April 19, 2027.

For the June quarter of the current financial year, Reliance reported a drop in profit after weak demand and a steep fall in refining margins hurt its flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. The oil-to-retail empire's net profit declined 10.8 per cent to ₹16,011 crore, while revenue from operations dell 4,69 per cent to ₹2,31,132 crore.

