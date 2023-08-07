RIL share price trades with marginal gains; investors shift focus to AGM on August 282 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST
RIL share price: RIL shares are down over 2 per cent in the last one year while the equity barometer Sensex has jumped almost 13 per cent in the same period.
After rising 1.42 per cent in the previous session, Reliance Industries (RIL) share price traded with mild gains in early trade on Monday on BSE in an otherwise positive market. The stock opened almost flat at ₹2,515 against the previous close of ₹2,510.15 and rose more than half a per cent to the level of ₹2,528.35 in the next few minutes. The stock traded 0.53 per cent higher at ₹2,523.40 around 9:30 am.
