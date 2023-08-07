After rising 1.42 per cent in the previous session, Reliance Industries (RIL) share price traded with mild gains in early trade on Monday on BSE in an otherwise positive market. The stock opened almost flat at ₹2,515 against the previous close of ₹2,510.15 and rose more than half a per cent to the level of ₹2,528.35 in the next few minutes. The stock traded 0.53 per cent higher at ₹2,523.40 around 9:30 am.

