RIL shares cross $200 billion market cap

"Over the last 2-3 months, there has been news flow about RIL being in talks with various strategic partners (global retailers, e-commerce companies), and even in JPL’s case, the entry of strategic partners was a key positive, in our view. Hence, while any stake sale in RRL is positive news, we believe the markets would be more likely to bid up strategic investors than they would bid up PE investments", said JP Morgan in a note to its investors.