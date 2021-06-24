Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell nearly 3% during the day on Thursday even as chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani made a slew of ambitious announcements in the annual general meeting. At closing the stock was at ₹2153.35, down ₹51.75 or 2.35% on the BSE.

Investor wealth of RIL shareholders was eroded by around ₹32807 crore on the stock exchanges as the stock succumbed to selling pressure.

Ambani announced a ₹75,000 crore investment in setting up four ‘Giga’ factories to make solar photovoltaic cells, green hydrogen, batteries and fuel cells over the next three years. Last year, he had announced a 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035.

Speaking to shareholders, Ambani said he expects the company's deal with Saudi Aramco to materialise this year. Meanwhile, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, joined the board of Reliance as an independent director.

Reliance Jio will launch its much-awaited JioPhone Next, in partnership with Google, this September, Mukesh Ambani said.

Analysts said lack of any big bang announcement disappointed investors as lot of expectations were built around the AGM.

“There may not be any major reason for the sell-off in RIL shares today. The monthly future and option (F&O) expiry could have had its impact on the stock. Overall, the announcements made by RIL were largely in-line," said Deepak Jasani, retail research head, HDFC Securities.

Some analysts also attribute the weakness in the stock due to profit booking in the stock as it has been rallying in the past year. The stock has jumped over 8% in this year so far but flat in June.

Gradually, bullishness of analysts on RIL is dimming. Currently, RIL stock has 25 buy ratings, eight hold and three sell by analysts on Bloomberg. In March last year, it had 31 buy ratings, three each hold and sell ratings.

RIL’s AGM has historically been a keenly watched event given that it has been one of the top three companies by market capitalisation in India, has a large free float and a large public shareholding.

Previously, RIL’s AGM was attended by 3000 shareholders when held in physical format and last year saw 300,000 concurrent viewers of the virtual AGM across 42 countries and 468 cities. Over last 10 years, it has seen an average surge of 140% in trading value on its AGM day versus the volume traded just a month previously.

However, in the last 10 years, from the month prior to the AGM date and the week prior to the AGM date, the stock has outperformed the Nifty in five out of 10 times and three out to 10 times respectively, according to analysis done by HSBC Global Research.

This time, the stock is up 12.9% since the month from AGM to date. Interestingly, also over the last 10 years, in the week and month post the AGM, the stock has outperformed the Nifty six out of 10 and seven out of 10 times potentially implying that the speech has managed to give more confidence to consensus, showed the analysis.

Over the last year, new investors have joined RIL’s digital and retail business at subsidiary level and RIL has formed new partnerships with global players like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Qualcom etc.

HSBC analysts continue to like RIL’s business and balance sheet and believe all three of its core businesses – O2C, retail, and digital Services – have become self-sustaining and cash-generating, with retail and digital growing strongly. “Recent stake sale transactions have set a valuation benchmark, but investors are now likely to watch out for a new meaningful uptick in business performance," it said.

FY21 has been a landmark year for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The new-age retail and digital businesses flourished despite the covid-led disruption, led by the emergence of RIL’s disruptive and aggressive growth philosophy. “As a result, this cushioned the impact on the overall business and provided the much needed capital raise and deleveraging," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

At a time when most businesses were adversely impacted on account of covid-19, Reliance Jio’s revenue and EBITDA grew 29% and 43% respectively in FY21, led by a strong 38 million subscriber additions and 6% average revenue per user (ARPU) improvement," it added.

