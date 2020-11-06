RIL shares gain 3% after PIF invests 9,555 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday gained over 3% after the company informed exchanges that Saudi Arabia wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest ₹9,555 crore in its retail arm.

The stock was trading at ₹2,019 on BSE, up 3.25% from its previous close.

The transaction values Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.587 trillion.

The investment in RRVL follows PIF’s earlier acquisition of a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

This marks the fifth investment of a company in Reliance Retail, taking the total fundraising so far to ₹34,355 crore.

Last month, Mubadala Investment Co., the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, invested ₹6,247.5 crore in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Prior to Mubadala, US private equity investor General Atlantic invested ₹3,675 crore in Reliance Retail and US tech investor Silver Lake Partners decided to invest an additional ₹1,875 crore in the retailer. RIL announced a ₹7,500 crore investment by Silver Lake for a 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail on 9 September.

Silver Lake’s was the first investment in Reliance Retail after Ambani raised around ₹1.5 trillion through stake sales in Jio Platforms. The private equity firm had earlier picked up a 2.08% stake for $1.34 billion in Jio Platforms.

