RIL shares tumble after Q1 earnings. Good buying opportunity?2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 09:37 AM IST
- Any price correction on RIL shares would be a good entry point, said Emkay
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged over 3% on the BSE in Monday's opening deals on missing estimates in June-quarter even as its net profit jumped 46% to ₹17,955 crore on the back of robust refining margins due to intake of cheaper Russian crude and fuel exports buoyed its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.