RIL shares tumble after Q1 earnings. Good buying opportunity?

“We reckon RIL’s refining shall remain subdued in the near term as GRMs plunged to USD5/bbl (Jun: USD30) amid recession fears. Exports duty levy shall further squeeze profits—about USD4 GRM impact. Upstream shall nearly match retail EBITDA by FY24E driven by high gas prices and faster-than-expected KG-D6 ramp-up. New energy (recent upgrade) plan towards green H2 shall drive valuation re-rating, besides huge synergies with the existing O2C business," said brokerage and research firm Edelweiss while retaining ‘Buy' rating on the stock with 12-month target price of ₹3,205.

