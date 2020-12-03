RIL shares prices rise for third day in a row, lift Senex to new high

"We had a marginal gap-up opening and have again come to test the 13150 level which is a crucial point for the Nifty. We need to keep above this level on a consistent basis in order to continue the upside rally. If that happens, we could reach the levels of 13250-13300. When the markets corrected yesterday, strong support was made at the 12950-13000 level. Keeping that as a new base, traders can go long on this market," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.