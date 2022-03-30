Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  RIL shares rally 2%, m-cap crosses over 18 lakh cr. Details here

RIL shares rally 2%, m-cap crosses over 18 lakh cr. Details here

RIL is the largest company on stock exchanges in terms of market valuation.
1 min read . 10:51 PM IST Livemint

  • RIL shares finished at 2673 apiece up by 50.85 or 1.94% on BSE. The shares have touched an intraday high of 2688 apiece. Overall, in a day, the shares climbed around 2.5%.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) shares rallied on Wednesday with a market cap crossing more than 18 lakh crore. RIL is the largest company on stock exchanges in terms of market valuation.

RIL shares finished at 2673 apiece up by 50.85 or 1.94% on BSE. The shares have touched an intraday high of 2688 apiece. Overall, in a day, the shares climbed around 2.5%.

At the closing price, RIL's market cap stood at 18,08,251.41 crore.

Riding on RIL's stellar performance on stock exchanges. The company's chief Mukesh Ambani recorded a strong uptick in his net worth.

As of March 30, 2022, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Ambani's net worth stands at $ 98.2 billion ahead of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani who is at 11th rank on the index with a net worth of $96.9 billion.

Ambani held the 10th spot in the billionaire index. His net worth rose by $ 672 million in the last change, while year-to-date his wealth has jumped by $8.27 billion.

RIL has been on news today as the company is expected to set a record price of about $10 per MMBtu for the KG gas.

Two sources aware of the matter said, difficult fields like the ones in Reliance and its partner bp plc operated D6 block in KG basin, are likely to get $9.9-10.1 price compared to the current rate of $6.13, reported in PTI.

