RIL shares rally 2%, m-cap crosses over 18 lakh cr. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At the closing price, RIL's market cap stood at ₹18,08,251.41 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Riding on RIL's stellar performance on stock exchanges. The company's chief Mukesh Ambani recorded a strong uptick in his net worth.
As of March 30, 2022, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Ambani's net worth stands at $ 98.2 billion ahead of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani who is at 11th rank on the index with a net worth of $96.9 billion.
Ambani held the 10th spot in the billionaire index. His net worth rose by $ 672 million in the last change, while year-to-date his wealth has jumped by $8.27 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RIL has been on news today as the company is expected to set a record price of about $10 per MMBtu for the KG gas.
Two sources aware of the matter said, difficult fields like the ones in Reliance and its partner bp plc operated D6 block in KG basin, are likely to get $9.9-10.1 price compared to the current rate of $6.13, reported in PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!