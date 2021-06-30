RIL shares: Reliance's ADNOC deal positive for stock, say experts

Calling this Reliance ADNOC deal a positive move after the appointment of Saudi Aramco's Al-Rumayyan on the company's board Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Reliance's Saudi Aramco move is expected to give long-term returns as Saudi Aramco would buy 15 to 25 per cent stake in the Reliance's oil venture. In that case, it will attract around ₹1.25 lakh crore to ₹1.50 lakh crore. Since, Reliance Industries is a debt-free company, it would either go for investment or announce dividend to its share holders. As the company's investment cycle is almost over, one can expect dividend for share holders."