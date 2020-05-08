MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 4.4% after the company announced that it will sell a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms to Vista Equity Partners for ₹11,367 crore, giving its subsidiary an equity valuation of ₹4.91 trillion. The enterprise value is pegged at ₹5.16 trillion.

At 1055am, the RIL stock traded at ₹1,567.95 up 4% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex was up 1.6% at 31960.91 points.

At current levels, the stock is 2.8% away from its 52-week high of ₹1,617.80 registered hit on December 20, 2019.

This is the third stake sale by RIL in Jio, with Facebook and private equity (PE) Silver Lake having invested in two separate rounds. Jio Platforms has now raised ₹60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

Vista is a global investment firm focused on empowering and growing enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies. It has more than $57 billion in cumulative capital commitments and its global network of companies collectively represents the fifth-largest enterprise software company in the world.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, is a next-generation technology company building a digital society for India by bringing together Jio's leading digital apps, digital ecosystems and the country's top, high-speed connectivity platform under one umbrella. Reliance Jio Infocomm, which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

"I am delighted to welcome Vista, one of the world’s marquee tech investors as a valued partner. Like our other partners, Vista also shares with us the same vision of continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians," RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said.

Commenting on the investment, Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive, Vista, said, "We believe in the potential of the Digital Society that Jio is building for India. We are thrilled to join Jio Platforms to deliver exponential growth in connectivity across India, providing modern consumer, small business and enterprise software to fuel the future of one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies."

