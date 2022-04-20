RIL shares surge to near all-time high. Key factors driving the stock

Expecting this bull run in Reliance Industries shares to continue after some consolidation, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "Reliance Industries shares have strong support at ₹2550 levels and it is expected to remain intact during consolidation expected after this sharp rise in the stock. Those who have this stock in portfolio can continue to hold the counter for next 6-9 months and any dip in this phase would be a buying opportunity for the index heavyweight." He said that the stock may go up to ₹3200 to ₹3400 per share levels in 6-9 months.