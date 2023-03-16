Reliance Industries shares: Why JPMorgan has 'overweight' stance even as stock at 52-week low1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Reliance Industries (RIL) shares fell to 52-week low on the BSE
In CY23, global brokerage JPMorgan continues to see Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as a relative outperformer in what could be a sluggish earnings environment overall, but see multiple potential catalysts over CY24-25 to help drive absolute outperformance.
