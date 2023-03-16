RIL’s ongoing capex/investments should allow it to scale up its (already Industry-leading) petrochem, telecom and retail segments. New energy is likely a multi-year opportunity, but we do not see it as material to the investment case for next 12- 18 months and JPM expect this year’s RIL annual general meeting (AGM) to focus on Jio Financial Services (JFS). The brokerage has maintained its Overweight (OW) stance with a revised March 2024 target price of ₹2,960 apiece.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}