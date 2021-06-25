RIL sheds 1.3 tn in market value in 2 days as AGM announcements disappoint

On Thursday, RIL pledged to invest ₹75,000 crore in clean energy, becoming the latest oil company to announce a mega push into renewables. It also said that will conclude a long-pending deal to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco at about $15 billion by the end of 2021. In addition, Mukesh Ambani, chairman RIL, told shareholders that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and the governor of Public Investment Fund (PIF), will join the RIL board as an independent director.