Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

RIL stock declines on profit booking; company's FY20 net rises to 2.7 crore

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 12:49 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • In the last one month, the stock has surged nearly 59% while the Sensex has risen 21.6%
  • According to a deal announced on Wednesday, Facebook Inc will purchase a little less than 10% in RIL's Jio Platforms

MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIL) succumbed to profit sales and declined 4.4% on Thursday after a 10% jump the previous day, driven by the Facebook-Jio Platforms deal.

At 1215 pm, the RIL stock as at 278.75, down 4% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex was up 1.3%.

In the last one month, the stock has surged nearly 59% while the Sensex has risen 21.6%.

According to the deal announced on Wednesday, Facebook Inc will purchase a little less than 10% of Jio Platforms, which houses RIL's telecom and digital businesses, becoming the largest minority shareholder.

The investment, which values Jio Platforms at around $66 billion, will help parent RIL cut its spiralling debt pile.

A 19.6% year-on-year rise in RIL's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March to 2.69 crore also failed to revive the stock today. Consolidated net sales declined 6.9% on year to 19.47 crore during the quarter under review.

Results were announced after market hours on Wednesday.

For the full year, RIL’s net profit rose 4.2% to 9.71 crore, while net sales fell 5.6% to 79.80 crore during FY20.

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of 3 per share for the year ended 31 March.

