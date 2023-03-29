Also, RIL’s CMP is also closer to JM Financial's bear-case valuation of ₹1,990/share, which is based on valuation at which RIL had sold stake in its various businesses in 2020 ---- a) valuation of ₹5,160 billion for JPL, at which RIL sold 32.95% stake in JPL during Apr-Jul’2020; b) valuation of ₹4,587 billion for the Retail business, at which RIL sold 10.09% stake in the Retail business during Sep-Nov’2020; c) implied 7.5x forward EV/EBITDA multiple for O2C business based on MoU to sell 20% stake to Saudi Aramco at an EV of $75 billion.

