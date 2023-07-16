Jio Fin demerger, Q1 earnings to keep RIL stock in focus this week1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:27 PM IST
The record date for demerger is 20 July and RIL shareholders will be issued Jio Financial Services (JFS) shares in a ratio of 1:1 (one equity share of Jio Financial Services for every share held in RIL).
NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) saw its stock surge to a 52-week high of ₹2,802 last week aided by the announcement of the record date for demerger of its financial services business, and analysts expect the conglomerate to remain in focus ahead of its June quarter results.
