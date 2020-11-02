RIL stocks cracks 9%, loses $11 billion in market capitalisation in single day

MUMBAI: Investors of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday lost over $11 billion in wealth as the stock slumped 9%, hitting a four-month. The sell-off was triggered by the company reporting a 15% decline in its net profit for the September quarter due to a sharp fall in its refining margin, and weakness in retail business as the pandemic hit sae

Today, RIL shares on the BSE closed at ₹1,877.30 apiece, a level last seen on 16 July, and down 8.6% from its previous close. Intraday, the scrip had declined 9.46% to hit a low of ₹1,860.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation fell to ₹12.69 trillion from ₹13.52 trillion at previous close.

During the September quarter RIL's revenue fell 24% year-on-year to ₹1.16 lakh crore. Net profit stood at ₹9,567 crore, down 15% from a year ago, while operating profit fell 16.2% to ₹18,945 crore.

Jio's net subscriber addition was lower at 7.3 million to reach 405.6 mln at the end of September quarter. ARPU saw a modest improvement to ₹145 from ₹140.3 quarter-on-quarter, albeit this remains at a discount to Bharti Airtel's at ₹162.

Macquarie Research indicated a 42% downside to RIL's shares, with a price target of ₹1,195 and an "underperform" rating. The research firm said it remains cautious as it sees no economic moat for the company. However, it did note that RIL has reported a largely expected sequential rebound in Q2.

"No incremental details were provided around JIO’s postpaid plans. We believe Bharti Airtel’s ARPU will remain at a 10%-15% premium to JIO due to better quality customers. Our JIO ARPU assumption for fiscal year 21/22/23 is Rs145/160/172," Macquarie Research said in its note.

RIL's retail business margin improved sequentially to 4.9% from 3.4% but was lower year-on-year due to a decline in revenue from fashion & lifestyle and consumer electronic segments.

Further, petchem margins improved quarter-on-quarter to 20.1% from 17.6% while volumes also grew 9% at 9.7 mmt. However, EBITDA at refinery business dipped to $3.7/bbl from $4.3/bbl. Its gross refining margin fell to $5.7 per barrel, a level it hasn't seen since 2009.

Brokerage firm IDBI Capital expects GRM and petchem margin to take another 2-3 quarters before inventory depletes.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has reduced its 2022-23 estimate for earnings per share by 1-3%, factoring in lower downstream margins, slower fibre-to-the-home rollout and only modestly higher retail margins.

"Consumer-facing businesses formed >50% of RIL’s EBITDA in Q2, a fact well reflected in the expansion of its valuation multiples to ~16x FY22E EPS. However, we need to see earnings traction to justify the recent surge in stock price, as the rally factors in the debt reduction trigger. Global economies are still struggling to come out of the pandemic induced slowdown, with India being the worst affected (among large economies)," said BoB Capital in its recent report.

Investors sentiment was also hit due to delay in Saudi Aramco deal and an expected long court battle for the Future Retail deal.

Future Retail has disclosed that Amazon.com Inc has asked for ₹1,431 crore plus interest as damages, being the amount invested by it into Future Coupons.

Currently, RIL has 24 buy calls, 7 hold, and 4 analyst predicted sell calls, according to Bloomberg data.

