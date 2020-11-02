RIL stocks cracks 9%, loses $11 billion in market capitalisation in single day

"Consumer-facing businesses formed >50% of RIL’s EBITDA in Q2, a fact well reflected in the expansion of its valuation multiples to ~16x FY22E EPS. However, we need to see earnings traction to justify the recent surge in stock price, as the rally factors in the debt reduction trigger. Global economies are still struggling to come out of the pandemic induced slowdown, with India being the worst affected (among large economies)," said BoB Capital in its recent report.