RIL surges 4%, lifts Sensex, Nifty to new closing highs. What analysts say

Indian stock market benchmark Sensex today ended at fresh closing high, reversing a two-session slide. Strong gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries, which surged 4%, and other stocks like HUL, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma propelled gains today. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied 0.5% and 1% respectively.

Dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also bolstered global investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 222 points higher at its new closing peak of 51,531 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.44% to 15,173, also a closing high.

On the other hand, Titan, L&T, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC and SBI were among the laggards, tumbling up to 2.50%. The Indian rupee ended 3 paise lower at 72.87 against the US dollar.

Hindalco Industries closed 5.7% higher after the aluminium and copper producer reported double-digit increases in quarterly profit and revenue, pushing the Nifty metals index up 1.02%.

Magma Fincorp jumped 10% after a firm backed by billionaire Adar Poonawalla said it would buy a majority stake in the company.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“The Nifty / Sensex closed at the highest point of the day on the weekly closing of the index options. Index giant Reliance Industries has pulled the market sentiment otherwise the market participants were more interested in small-cap stocks throughout the day. The market is consolidating and would remain volatile between the 15200/51700 and 15000/51100 levels until the market closes at the 15200/51700 level."

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

“The weekly expiry session turned out to be a day of consolidation as the Nifty traded with a narrow range and ended the day with gains of less than half a percent. As of now, there are no signs of any deeper retracements and hence, once this consolidation is over we expect the markets to resume its uptrend. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 15100 followed by 14975 whereas resistance is seen around the swing high of 15250 above which Nifty should resume momentum."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Volumes on the NSE were below recent average suggesting lower institutional interest at these levels. Nifty rose mildly today after a sideways move on the previous two sessions. It could remain in the 15064-15257 band in the near term and a breakout either side could see action in that direction."

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Index closed a day on a positive note at 15173 with gains of half a per cent, the index has formed a range and it’s trading within the same range last four sessions. The overall range for Nifty is coming at 15k on the downside and 15250 on the higher side so unless we see either side breakout final direction will not be clear and index may trade sideways in the same range"

