RIL surges 4%, lifts Sensex, Nifty to new closing highs. What analysts say

“The weekly expiry session turned out to be a day of consolidation as the Nifty traded with a narrow range and ended the day with gains of less than half a percent. As of now, there are no signs of any deeper retracements and hence, once this consolidation is over we expect the markets to resume its uptrend. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 15100 followed by 14975 whereas resistance is seen around the swing high of 15250 above which Nifty should resume momentum."