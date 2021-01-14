RIL, TCS help Sensex finish at all-time closing high but analysts stay cautious

“It was a range-bound session for the market. Weekly expiration of options contracts and mixed activity in the global markets kept traders in the indecisive mode for the day. Following the candlestick indecisive pattern it would keep the market in a broader trading range between 14400/49100 and 14700/49900 levels. One needs to be stock specific until the market does not cross the upside barrier. Above 14,700/49900, the Nifty/Sensex would reach the 15000/50500 levels. The Bank-Nifty also survived well above the psychological barrier point of 32500, which is positive for it and could reach 33200 in the near term."